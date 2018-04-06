Mollywood starlet’s inspiration is Aamir Khan

According to sources Malavika Mohanan has already made her mark in Malayalam films but now she has decided to focus on Bollywood and the actress has a reason for it. Meanwhile in an exclusive chat the pretty actress told she have not committed to any Malayalam film in last two years because she feels in Malyalam the heroines have very low shelf life.

She added in Malayalam the male superstars are there till fifty to sixty years, that really needs to change. But in Bollywood you can go on till ten to fifteen years or whenever. Her focus is on Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

Presently the actress hasn’t signed anything as of now because she is waiting for ‘Beyond the Clouds’ to release. Moreover the confident actress had never thought that one day she will join the league of actresses. Moreover it was Aamir Khan who made her realize that she can become an actress.

She told “Aamir Khan was the first person actually who told her that she should become an actor and this was when she was in college, she had no acting background. Aamir Khan had motivated her to become an actor and currently she is excelling in Mollywood industry.