Mom life: Sunny cooks breakfast for twins in hotel

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) It was not a regular morning for actress Sunny Leone as she stepped into a hotels kitchen to make breakfast for her twins Noah and Asher.

Sunny, who is in the Pink City to shoot for a youth-based reality show, tweeted a photograph of herself along with a chef as they made some pancakes.

“I took over part of this station to make Noah and Asher some banana wheat pancakes and apple sauce. Mom life. So nice of the kitchen staff and Dominique Fieux Cuisinier to let me make my boys their food sometimes,” Sunny captioned the image.

The former adult film star and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of her sons via surrogacy last year.

On the acting front, Sunny will be seen in the Tamil-language historical period drama and war film “Veeramadevi” directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film marks Sunny’s Tamil debut as the eponymous character.

–IANS

