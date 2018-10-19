Monalisa adds personal touch to ‘Nazar’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Monalisa uses dupattas from her personal wardrobe for some sequences in her TV show “Nazar”.

In the show, Monalisa, who is playing role of a “daayan” in the StarPlus show, is seen wearing suits paired with some elaborate dupattas.

“I grew up watching my mother wear phulkari and Banarasi dupattas and she would look stunning. Since then I always wanted to don an ethnic look with similar poise and elegance and have my own collection of dupattas,” Monalisa said in a statement.

“When I heard that my character Mohana will be wearing Punjabi suits in the ongoing track, I insisted on pairing some dupattas from my personal wardrobe to match the look,” she added.

The actress says she keeps “adding onto my collection every time I visit a new city and I own 800 dupattas in total now”.

“Playing Mohana is always exciting for me since I can exploit my dupatta collection and add my personal touch to the character,” she added.

–IANS

sug/sim