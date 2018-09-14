Monalisa turns choreographer for ‘Nazar’ (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Monalisa says it was fun to teach dance to her co-stars Harsh Rajput and Sonyaa for a scene in the show “Nazar”.

Monalisa, who is currently playing a “daayan” in the Star Plus show, choreographed the wedding dance act with the duo.

“I am a dancer and it has always been my passion ever since I learnt Bollywood dancing. When I heard that Ruby (played by Sonyaa) and Ansh (played by Harsh) would be shaking a leg with each other on their wedding day, the dancer in me wanted to jump at the opportunity to choreograph their wedding dance,” Monalisa said in a statement.

“Being a dancer myself, the makers of the show encouraged me to teach the on-screen couple a few steps. I really enjoyed choreographing the performance and had a lot of fun on the set,” she added.

Rituraj Singh on portrayal of sexual issues on TV

Actor Rituraj Singh is happy that the preferences of the audience towards content on television has transformed drastically over the years.

Rituraj is known for his work in TV shows like “Banegi Apni Baat”, “Maan” and “Aahat”.

“Twenty years ago, viewers were not as open to sexual issues as they are today,” Rituraj said in a statement.

Rituraj will soon be seen in a millennial drama on Times Group’s soon-to-be-launched OTT platform. The series will revolve around the life of a social media influencer, essayed by Rajat Barmecha, and how he deals with sexual issues.

Talking about his role, he said: “Playing this role would have raised quite a few eyebrows and probably created a storm. But I would have still been game for it as it is a challenging role.”

‘Taarak Mehta…’ actor hopes to help newcomers with his app

Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for playing Roshan Sodhi in the show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, says he has come out with a mobile application to help newcomers in showbiz.

“I never had to struggle to get my first work. Because my sister and her husband used to stay here (Mumbai) and I knew I have a place to stay and that’s the biggest concern for any newcomer in this city,” Gurucharan said in a statement.

“Apart from that the biggest concern is how to showcase the talent of an artist. I came up with an app for this reason — a platform where someone can showcase their talent, whether it is dance skills, singing talent or acting potential,” he added.

Gurucharan came out with GCS Star App earlier this week.

He says there will be a “panel of distinguished people” judging the talent being showcased on the app.

“We will also try to provide them work. I hope and I wish that this app will open a new arena for new talent in the industry and they don’t have to struggle for their first break.”

–IANS

