Monchengladbach sign Swiss midfielder Zakaria

Berlin, June 10 (IANS) Borussia Monchengladbach have signed midfielder Denis Zakaria from Swiss football club Young Boys.

Monchengladbach on Friday sealed the services of Zakaria, who has inked a five-year contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We know Denis for a while. We also witnessed him first-hand against Young Boys Bern a year ago. He is a player who has incredible potential. Denis is a robust, fast and dynamic midfielder,” Monchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl said.

The 20-year-old new arrival played since 2015 for Young Boys Bern where he scored one goal in 27 appearances. His performance in the league secured him a call up for Switzerland’s senior squad. He made his first cap in May 2016 and played three international caps since then.

“I feel that the transfer is a good decision for me. Monchengladbach is the next step of my career,” Zakaria said.

The midfielder is Monchengladbach’s third summer new arrival after Vincenzo Grifo from Freiburg and French youngster Mickael Cuisance from Nancy.

–IANS

