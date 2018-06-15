Monchengladbach sign youngster Poulsen from FC Midtjylland

Berlin, June 20 (IANS) Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the transfer of defender Andreas Poulsen from Danish side FC Midtjylland, the Bundesliga club said.

The Foals have reinforced their defence with the signing of Danish youngster Poulsen, who penned a five-year deal lasting until June 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Andreas is a highly talented left back with speed and attacking drive. He made the step into professional football in Denmark. Now he will take his next career step with us. We are happy that he has opted for Monchengladbach,” sporting director Max Eberl said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old new arrival made 11 competitive appearances overall for Midtjylland.

“Borussia is a great club. They play great football here. The club relies on young players, which is very important to me,” Poulsen told the club’s official homepage.

Monchengladbach completed the 2017-18 Bundesliga season in ninth place on the standings.

–IANS

