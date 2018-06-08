Monchengladbach snap up youngster Muesel

Berlin, June 12 (IANS) Borussia Monchengladbach have wrapped up the signing of young striker Torben Muesel from lower league side Kaiserslautern, the German top division football club have announced.

The 18-year-old striker penned a “long-term contract” and will increase the variability in Monchengladbach’s offence for the upcoming season, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Torben Muesel is an attacking player, who is dangerous in front of the goal. He is one of the top talents in his age group. We are therefore glad that we were able to sign him,” Monchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl said on Monday.

Muesel has played mostly for the Kaiserslautern youth team, but he also made nine appearances for the senior team in the second division. His performances saw him being called up for Germany’s Under-18 and Under-19 squads.

The new arrival will start his training with the club’s Under-23 before he starts the preparations with the first team on July 1. Monchengladbach completed the Bundesliga season 2017-2018 at the ninth place.

–IANS

ajb/