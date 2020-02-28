Monday pandemonium: Govt likely to bring resolution against Cong MPs

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The government is likely to move a resolution to suspend a few Congress MPs when Lok Sabha convenes on Tuesday. This is in relation with the ruckus that broke out in Lok Sabha on Monday.

During the unruly scenes witnessed in the lower House, the Congress and the BJP had a faceoff of sorts that led to minor shoving as well. It all started when Congress members came down to the treasury benches as BJP’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Sanjay Jaiswal, was speaking in the House. Soon, BJP members including Ramesh Bidhuri came to Jaiswal’s rescue.

After the Congress MP Ramya Haridas complained to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla against BJP MP Jaskaur Meena, BJP’s Dausa representative too complained against the Congress.

A group of women members of Parliament too went and met Om Birla to raise the issue of alleged attack on Meena and its Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje.

In fact, in a complaint to Om Birla, Karandlaje wrote: “I am appalled to report to you the misbehaviour thrust upon senior MP Jaskaur Meena by Congress MPS…. That a senior can be jostled in the house is against all norms of decency.”

She further alleged that the concerned MP, Haridas earlier allegedly pushed another BJP MP who belongs to the Scheduled Caste.

Calling it a “perverse desire to vitiate the proceedings”, Karandlaje asked for the expulsion of the Congress MP.

