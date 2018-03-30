Monica advances in Monterrey Open

Monterrey (Mexico), April 4 (IANS) Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig defeated Nicole Gibbs of the US in straight sets in the Round of 32 of the Monterrey Open tennsi tournament.

The reigning Olympic champion, ranked 68th in the world, saw off world 177 Gibbs 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday night to enter the round of 16 where she will face Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele, who beat Slovakia’s Dalila Jakupovic, reports EFE news agency.

Fifth seed Puig was able to cruise past Gibbs with a minimum of fuss, continuing the fine form that saw her knock out Caroline Wozniacki in Miami last month, and move beyond the third round for the first time in her career.

