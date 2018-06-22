Monsoon gains momentum in West Bengal, heavy rains for two days

Kolkata, June 24 (IANS) The monsoon has gained momentum in West Bengal, with the weatherman on Sunday forecasting extreme heavy rainfall in some areas of north Bengal over the next two days.

“Due to the revival of the monsoon currents, the effect of monsoon is strengthening all over West Bengal. Rainfall is predicted in north Bengal and some areas of south Bengal for the next two days,” said A.K. Sen, scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre.

According to him, the cyclonic circulation that formed over northwest Bay of Bengal persists but still there is no indication of it descending. Had it come down and formed a low pressure, then there could have been a sudden rainfall due to depression.

“We have predicted extreme heavy rainfall in some regions of north Bengal due to the formation of a north-south trough from Bihar to Northwest Bay of Bengal which is creating a convergence zone in the area. This trough is going to stay there for next two days,” he added.

Heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) is very likely over north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Kalimpong, Alipurduar districts with extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) likely at one or two places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar district of sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Also, one or two places over Sikkim, Bihar and Bankura, Jhargram, East & West Midnapore, North & South 24 Parganas districts may receive heavy rain (7-11 cm).

The maximum temperature dropped to 31 degrees Celsius, two notches below average and a nearly five-degree drop from Friday. The minimum temperature was around 28 degrees, with the relative humidity playing around 85 per cent, according to the met office.

