Monsoon hits Kerala 3 days ahead of schedule: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) The rainy season arrived in India almost three days ahead of the forecast with Kerala coasts receiving the first showers of the Southwest monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

“Widespread rainfall occurred over Kerala during the past three-four days. The 14 rainfall monitoring stations for Monsoon onset over Kerala have reported more than 60 per cent rainfall since May 25,” the IMD said.

The Southwest monsoon has advanced into remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin — Maldives area, entire Lakshadweep, some parts of Tamil Nadu and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal.

The monsoon marks the beginning of the rainy season as it advances northward.

India is set to get a normal monsoon in 2018, with average rainfall likely to be around 97 per cent — essential for its economy.

