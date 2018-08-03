Monsoon Session: Delhi Assembly witnesses ruckus on second day

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The second day of the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly witnessed a ruckus as BJP MLAs’ demanded a discussion on the need for a National Register of Citizens for Delhi.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta also raised the issue of unauthorised hiring of 1,000 low-floor buses in Delhi and alleged that Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot “mentally tortured Transport Secretary Varsha Joshi for not signing the proposal”.

He pressed for cancellation of the proposal and an apology from Gahlot.

Terming the shouting of BJP MLAs “an attempt to gain cheap publicity”, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked Gupta to demand an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party for “what happened to 32 girls in Muzaffarpur”.

As the BJP MLAs, including O.P. Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan, continued shouting for their demands, Goel sent Gupta out of the House. Sharma and Pradhan followed him in protest.

Later, the three MLAs sat outside Kejriwal’s office in the Delhi Assembly to show their protest by holding banners, demanding cancellation of the ration and voter ID cards of Bangladeshis in Delhi.

Gupta was also marshalled out of the House on Monday for raising similar demands.

