MonsterArts for Youth at Heart recognition event at Indus Community Services

Dance therapy works and can alleviate stress. Dozens of people in the Wellness Program at Indus Community Services’ (Indus) danced to the beats of popular Bollywood music as artists from MonstrARTity, guided them through various moves at a well-attended function held to thank the funders of the #MonsterArts for Youth at Heart program.

#MonsterArts for Youth at Heart is a program run by MonstrARTity, in collaboration with Indus Community Services, wherein South Asian seniors receive free workshops from experienced artists in various South Asian art forms such as dance, music, poetry and visual arts.

The program was recently launched with artist, Krystal Kiran running the first MAY at Heart workshop and Bollywood star, Neeti Mohan surprised everyone by joining her friend Krystal at the inaugural workshop, out of the goodness of her heart.

“Indus Community Services is proud to be partnering with MonstrARTity to bring innovative and fun arts programs to all our seniors’ wellness groups. Going forward we would love to have more community support so we add more seniors’ groups, reduce isolation and improve the well-being of more seniors in our communities, said Gurpreet Malhotra, CEO.

Inspired by the success of our #MonsterArts for Youth (MAY) program, where we provide South Asian arts workshops to schools for free, the new MAY at Heart program provides South Asian arts workshops for seniors at Indus locations across the community”, says Vikas Kohli, Executive Director of MonstrARTity.” Thanks to generous support from Ontario Trillium Foundation and Community Foundation of Mississauga, these culturally relevant workshops in dance, music, and more will build camaraderie, develop skills and most importantly, be fun for seniors!” -CINEWS