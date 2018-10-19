Monterrey Rayados defeat Toluca in Apertura 2018

Monterrey (Mexico), Oct 21 (IANS) Monterrey Rayados defeated Toluca 2-1 in the Apertura 2018 football tournament thanks to a stunning winning goal by Daniel Lajud.

The first half of Saturday’s game was goalless, with both teams squandering several chances, reports EFE news agency.

Finally, Chile’s Osvaldo Gonzalez gave Toluca the lead with a header in the 50th minute.

Monterrey’s Luis Guillermo Madrigal equalled the score in the 73rd minute, while the 19-year-old Lajud scored the winning goal in the 85th minute.

Monterrey are now in fourth place in the standings with 23 points, with seven wins, four losses and two draws.

Toluca, with 22 points, are in sixth place with seven wins, five losses and one draw.

Among other matches on Saturday, Aguilas del America defeated Tijuana 3-0 to go on top of the table, Santos Laguna tied 1-1 with Tuzos de Pachuca, and Necaxa lost 0-2 to Leon.

