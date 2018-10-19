Montpellier tops Bordeaux 2-0 in Ligue 1

Montpellier (France), Oct 21 (IANS) Montpellier claimed a 2-0 home victory over Bordeaux on Sunday, moving up to the third spot in the Ligue 1 table.

French winger Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring for Montpellier just 17 minutes into the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the half, reports Efe.

Striker Andy Delort then converted a penalty to double Montpellier’s lead eight minutes after the break.

Montpellier holds the third place in French league standings with 19 points, while Bordeaux remained in the eighth place with 14 points.

–IANS

gau/sed