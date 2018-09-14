Moon, Kim sign summit agreement in Pyongyang

Pyongyang, Sep 19 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement at the end of their summit talks here on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the North’s state guesthouse Paekhwawon and broadcast live in Seoul.

Details of the agreement signed by the leaders were not immediately available, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon Young-chan, Moon’s top press secretary, earlier said the two leaders would hold a joint press conference to announce the outcome of their third bilateral summit, which began on Tuesday.

The countries also signed a fresh military agreement that is widely believed to be aimed at further reducing tension between the divided Koreas.

Details of the military agreement, signed by the countries’ defence chiefs, were also not available.

–IANS

in/