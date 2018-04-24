Moon to greet Kim on military demarcation line: Blue House

Seoul, April 26 (IANS) South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the military demarcation line (MDL)dividing the two Koreas, the Blue House said Thursday.

Presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who is leading Seoul’s preparation for the Moon-Kim summit, told the media that the two will make their first historic encounter at 9.30 a.m. on Friday on the MDL inside Panmunjom, a border village.

Kim will cross the MDL, marked only by a low concrete slab, through a narrow aisle between the blue pavilions sitting in the middle of the border village and straddling the two Koreas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blue pavilions are used as the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission meeting room.

