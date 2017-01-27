‘Moonlight’ gets February release date in India

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Oscar-nominated Hollywood film “Moonlight” is set to release in India next month.

The Barry Jenkins directorial will hit the Indian screens on February 17, read a statement from PVR Pictures, which is bringing the movie to India.

It is adapted from the short play “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue”.

Starring Trevante Rhodes André, the film touches the subjects of race, sexuality, masculinity, identity and isolation.

“Moonlight” is the story of a young man’s struggle to find himself. It is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality.

