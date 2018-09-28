Moonshine kills five in Ranchi

Ranchi, Sep 30 (IANS) Five people died here on Sunday allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, officials said.

“Five bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We will confirm the reason for death after autopsy,” Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Mahipat Ray told reporters. The incident took place at Hatma basti.

According to police sources, five people died and three were in serious condition after consuming the locally brewed liquor.

The family members were reportedly taking the bodies for cremation but police stopped them and sent them for post-mortem.

Police on Sunday raided the Hatma basti and recovered 85 litres of beer made from mahua, 18 bottles of beer, 20 bottle of foreign made liquor and 400 kg of mahua.

