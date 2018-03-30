Moore checks climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro off bucket list

Dodoma, April 1 (IANS) Singer-actress Mandy Moore fulfilled her dream of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with fiance Taylor Goldsmith by her side.

Mount Kilimanjaro, at 19,341 feet, is the highest peak in Africa and a journey that typically takes a week to reach the summit, reports billboard.com.

The “This Is Us” star shared online that she has “dreamed the dream of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro since the age of 18”, and hit the trails with Goldsmith and a group of her best friends to check off the the top item on her bucket list.

Between her stories and a number of photographs, Moore recounted the climb on Instagram, from the lead-up to the most intense parts of the hike to the freezing temperatures they approached near the summit.

“Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have no choice but to show up. And we did.”

–IANS

nn/rb/mr