More graduates, post graduates in new Odisha, Andhra Assemblies

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The number of graduate and post-graduate MLAs have increased in the newly-elected Assemblies in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha while the education profile of the winners in Sikkim Assembly remains the same as the previous Assembly.

According to PRS Legislative Research, the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim have had an impact on the demographic structure of each of these assemblies.

In Andhra Pradesh, MLAs with post-graduate degrees have increased in the new Assembly, while the average age of the incoming legislators also increased by two years. The number of women legislators has decreased by six from 20 in 2014 to 16 now.

The YSR Congress Party stormed to power in the state, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) only won 23 seats.

In Odisha, the number of graduates and post-graduates increased while the average age and gender composition of the newly elected Assembly generally remains similar.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal won 112 seats in the 147-member House. The Bharatiya Janata Party has become the main opposition party by winning 23 seats. The Congress got only nine seats.

The average age of the Sikkim Assembly has increased by four years to 52 years while the education and gender profile of the assembly remains the same as the previous Assembly.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), which dislodged the Sikkim Democratic Front government of Pawan Kumar Chamling, who was the longest-serving Chief Minister in the country – in power since 1994, has 17 legislators in the 32-member house. The SDF has the remaining 15.

