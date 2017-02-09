More passport Kendras at Head Post Offices soon: Government

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The central government has decided to “scale up” its programme of utilising the Head Post Offices (HPOs) as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) by opening 56 more such centres in various cities across the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts (DOP) are working closely for the early commencement of passport related services at these places, an official release said here on Thursday.

The pilot projects for this joint venture between the two were inaugurated on January 25 at Mysuru in Karnataka and at Dahod in Gujarat.

The POPSKs at these two places have been running successfully since their inauguration, the release added.

The MEA and the DOP had announced on January 24 to utilise the HPOs in various states as POPSK for delivering passport related services to the citizens.

“The objective of this partnership is to extend passport services on a larger scale and to ensure wider area coverage,” it added.

“One hundred appointments are being released every day for each of these POPSKs,” it said.

