More people should support hearing-impaired children: Poonam Pandey

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Actress Poonam Pandey on Saturday called for more people to know about and support hearing-impaired children.

Present along with actor Ali Asgar, and actor-producer Kunickaa Sadanand at “Lean an ear, hear the future” competition organized by JOSH foundation, Poonam, talking about being associated with the venture, said: “This is a big thing to be part of, I feel honoured to be here. I will make sure that I will promote JOSH foundation as much as I can. It is a great cause and everyone should support these kids.

“They are brilliant kids and more people should know about them.”

‘Lean an ear, hear the future’ is an interschool dance competition which was held here on Saturday. Organized by JOSH foundation, the competition showcased the impressive result of the hard working hearing impaired children from Mumbai.

Asked about her upcoming projects, Poonam said: “I just finished a film but I don’t want to talk about it here. These kids deserve our attention. I really enjoyed the performances.”

JOSH foundation has been supporting hearing impaired children in their quest for excellence for the last ten years.

Poonam was last seen in a cameo in “Aa Gaya Hero” starring Govinda.

