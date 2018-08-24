More rains likely in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) It was a cloudy, humid morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

The National Capital Region recieved heavy rain fall on Tuesday. There was 12mm of rainfall recorded at Safdarjung Obsevatory in the last 24 hours as the weather office predicted more rains in the later part of the day.

“There will be generally cloudy sky during the day with moderate rains expected,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 92 per cent.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi and Gurugram witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday that paralysed normal life and disrupted the traffic movement in several areas, including the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway, due to waterlogging.

