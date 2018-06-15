More than 100 children expected to participate in MakeArtWork event

For the past three years, MakeArtWork has been organizing the successful annual charity art event, “Kreative Kids On-the-Spot Drawing Competition” in Mississauga. And with each passing year, the number of children participating has been increasing. This year the event will be held on Saturday, July 7, at the L C Taylor Auditorium, Mississauga Valley Community Centre, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The contest is open to children between the ages of 5 and 13 years.

MakeArtWork is a Mississauga-based graphic design firm owned by Sudhir and Sangeeta Bagwe. The duo has over 20 years of experience in advertising, design and publishing.

The aim of this contest is to encourage creativity and spontaneous thinking in children. Technology today has changed the way kids pursue their hobbies. Children are immersed in electronic gadgets from a very young age, thereby missing out on the joys of hand-created art and craft. Research has shown that art activities from an early age help build motor skills, visual learning, decision making skills and innovation – apart from experiencing the joy of creating art for art’s sake!

Age-appropriate topics are announced on the spot. Lots of exciting prizes and certificates are presented in each age category. Art entries are judged by eminent artists from the GTA community. Art and craft workshops, other entertainment such as face painting, singing and dancing performances, sweet treats and goodie bags add to the festive atmosphere.

This year MakeArtWork is pleased to present a unique “Rangoli” Competition for adults, thereby encouraging active participation from parents and adults. “Rangoli” is the art of decorating the entrance of the home with vibrant colours and patterns and is traditionally practised by women across South Asia.

Mississauga Arts Council is an active supporter of this event.

Through this contest MakeArtWork creates awareness among children of the importance of giving back to the community. The proceeds of this event will be presented to the not-for-profit, registered charitable organization ‘Crafting for a Cure’, which provides crafting supplies to sick children during hospital stays in over 100 hospitals across North America.

For online registration, please visit make.art.work.co/kreative-kids.html. – CINEWS