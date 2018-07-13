More than 40,000 Kerala classrooms turn hi-tech

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (IANS) As part of the KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) initiative of the Kerala Government, more than 40,000 classrooms have turned hi-tech and 4,500 more would do so by the end of this month, a government official said on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS, K. Anvar Sadath, Vice Chairman and Executive Director, KITE, said that they have enabled over 40,083 classrooms in the state-owned schools. All students from Class 8 to 12 would now be able to make use of the facility from this month onwards.

“We have completed the deployment of laptops, multimedia projectors, mounting kits, USB speakers and additionally 16,500 laptops for the computer labs are also being deployed this week,” he said.

Malappuram district has the highest number of hi-tech classrooms (5,096), followed by Kozhikode (4,105) and Thrissur (3,497).

“However there are 59 schools with 439 classrooms where the facility could not be rolled out yet. But, alternate arrangements would be in place by the end of this month for these students,” Sadath said.

