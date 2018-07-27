More women falling prey to lung cancer: Study

London, Aug 1 (IANS) Lung cancer mortality rate among women is expected to increase by 43 per cent from 2015 to 2030, according to an analysis of data from 52 countries.

The highest lung cancer mortality rates in 2030 are projected in Europe and Oceania, while the lowest lung cancer mortality rates in 2030 are projected in America and Asia, according to the study published in the journal Cancer Research.

“While we have made great strides in reducing breast cancer mortality globally, lung cancer mortality rates among women are on the rise worldwide,” said study author Jose Martinez-Sanchez, Associate Professor at Universitat Internacional de Catalunya (UIC Barcelona) in Spain.

“If we do not implement measures to reduce smoking behaviours in this population, lung cancer mortality will continue to increase throughout the world,” Martinez-Sanchez added.

In this study, the researchers analysed breast and female lung cancer mortality data from the World Health Organization (WHO) Mortality Database.

Lung and breast cancer mortality rates in women were then calculated for each country, the study said.

The researchers found that compared to middle-income countries, high-income countries have the highest projected mortality rates for both lung and breast cancer in 2030.

However, these high-income countries are more likely to have decreasing breast cancer mortality rates, the study said.

