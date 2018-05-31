Morgan Freeman back at work

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Actor Morgan Freeman was spotted back at work in Savannah, Georgia, on Friday. The outing comes amid his ongoing legal battle with CNN over its report that he sexually harassed or was inappropriate towards women.

The 81-year-old actor celebrated his birthday by filming scenes for his new movie “The Poison Rose” with co-stars John Travolta and Famke Janssen, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Oscar winner could be seen exiting a car in a dark navy pin striped suit and was later spotted in a tan coloured suit.

The movie’s cast includes Peter Stormare of “Fargo” fame, “All Eyez On Me” actress Kat Graham and John’s very own daughter Ella Bleu.

Meanwhile, the most physical of the allegations in the original CNN report was one from an unnamed production assistant who described Freeman lifting up her skirt repeatedly on the set of “Going In Style” in 2015.

–IANS

nv/mr