Morgan, Morgan, Givens take lead at Women’s Indian Open

Gurugram, Oct 20 (IANS) The closing stretch took a heavy toll of the overnight leaders and allowed a group of chasers to not only catch up but actually overtake them in the third round of the Womens Indian Open 2018 golf tournament here on Saturday.

Christine Wolf of Austria, a comfortable leader a day earlier, now trails the leading trio of Welsh player Becky Morgan (68), Nicole Broch Morgan (69) of Denmark and England’s Eleanor Givens (70) by one. The leaders are at 4-under 212 and Wolf is at 3-under 213.

Overnight leader by four, Wolf was all set to close the third day with another handy lead, before a string of errors on the 18th saw her take a quadruple bogey on the par-5 18th. Wolf twice found the water on the final hole, hitting her second and fifth shots into the lake running down the left side of the fairway.

She dropped from a comfortable first to a crowded fourth place alongside England’s Felicity Johnson (69) and French star youngster Manon Molle (71) at the Gary Player Black Knight Course.

Tvesa Malik continued to be the best Indian though she is no longer under par and in red figures. The 22-year-old shot 1-over 73 with a satisfying birdie on the 18th.

She seemed to be doing well at 1-under through 12 holes, which saw her play a steady bogey-free front nine at 1-under 35. She bogeyed the 10th, but got the shot back on 11th to stay on in the top 10. She is now even par 216 for three days and tied 11th with seven others, including Isabelle Boineau (65), who shot the week’s best card of 65, an improvement of 10 shots on her previous round.

Of the other Indians, Gaurika Bishnoi (72) endured a round with five birdies and five bogeys to be 1-over for three rounds and was tied 19th with Ridhima Dilawari (71).

Vani Kapoor and Astha Madan shot identical cards of 2-under 70 each and rose to tied 31st at 4-over 220, while amateurs Diksha Dagar (73), Sifat Sagoo (73) and Pranavi Urs (74) were all at 8-over 224 and tied 51st.

