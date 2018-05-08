Moroccan ‘extremist’ expelled from Italy

Milan, May 10 (IANS/AKI) Italian authorities have deported a Moroccan who allegedly threatened to stage a terrorist attack in the nation, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Moroccan was expelled from Italy aboard a flight to Casablanca from Milan’s Malpensa airport, it said.

The Moroccan was transferred to Malpensa from nearby Busto Arsizio prison, where he was serving a sentence for crimes against the person. He came to the attention of investigators when he allegedly expressed contempt from Italy and told fellow inmates he intended to carry out a terror attack upon his release.

A total of 41 suspected religious extremists have been deported from Italy this year and 278 since January 2015, the Interior Ministry said.

–IANS/AKI

vd