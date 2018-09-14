Moroccan jihadist suspect expelled from Italy

Rome, Sep 17 (IANS/AKI) Italian authorities have deported a 32-year-old Moroccan accused of glorifying the deadly jihadist attacks in Barcelona last year and of calling for other such attacks, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The Moroccan was expelled from Italy aboard a flight from Milan’s Malpensa airport to Casablanca, the Ministry stated.

Investigators observed the suspect praising the August 17, 2017 attacks on Barcelona’s central tourist avenue Las Ramblas which killed 15 people and urged further jihadist attacks “on numerous occasions” while he was in jail for assault, according to the statement.

A total of 322 suspected Islamic extremists have been expelled from Italy since January 2015, according to the Interior Ministry.

