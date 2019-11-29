Moroccan PM, US state secy discuss boosting cooperation

Rabat, Dec 6 (IANS) Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed boosting cooperation in trade and investment, said an official statement by the Moroccan cabinet.

On Thursday, El Othmani and Pompeo underlined during the meeting the important progress achieved within the framework of a cooperation program signed between the Moroccan and the US governments, the statement said, reported Xinhua news agency.

They also praised the level of bilateral cooperation, renewing their commitment to strengthening their economic partnership, it added.

Pompeo, who arrived on Thursday afternoon in Rabat from Portugal, also held talks with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and the Director of Morocco’s Intelligence Bureau and National Police Abdellatif Hammouchi.

Pompeo was supposed to meet the Moroccan King Mohammed VI and attend a royal banquet in his honour, but he did not follow the published agenda of the visit, leaving the North African country earlier than planned.

–IANS

rt/