Moroccan who wanted to slit Americans deported

Rome, Jan 25 (IANS/AKI) Italian authorities have expelled a Moroccan who allegedly wanted to “slit American and English throats”, fomented Islamic extremism and plotted a terror attack on national soil, the Interior Ministry said pm Wednesday.

The unnamed 38-year-old Moroccan was put on a flight to the Moroccan city of Casablanca, bringing to 140 the number of terrorism suspects expelled from Italy in the past two years, the ministry stated.

The suspect is accused of radicalising a group of foreign prisoners at a jail in the northwest Italian city of Ivrea and threatening to stage a terror attack in Ivrea, according to the ministry.

The man had openly declared his wish to “slit American and English throats” upon his release from jail, where he was doing time for “common crimes”, the ministry said.

The Moroccan’s deportation followed an investigation into the radicalisation of Muslim prisoners in Italian jails, the ministry said.

