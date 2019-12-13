Morocco 43rd at latest FIFA rankings

Rabat, Dec 19 (IANS) Morocco remain at the 43rd spot in the final rankings for 2019 of world football’s governing body FIFA, it was revealed on Thursday.

The Atlas Lions are now occupying the 5th position in the continental pecking order behind Senegal (20th), Tunisia (27th), Nigeria (31st), and Algeria (35th), reported Xinhua news agency.

Once again, Belgium came out on top and was crowned Team of the Year for the second successive year. It was followed by France, Brazil, and England.

–IANS

