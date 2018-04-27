Morocco a champion in migration management: Belgian envoy

Marrakech, May 1 (IANS/MAP) Morocco plays the role of a “champion” in terms of migration management at the African level, Belgian special envoy for migration and asylum Jean Luc Bodson said here on Tuesday.

Bodson said: “Morocco decided to play, under the auspices of King Mohammed VI, a role of champion in migration matters at the African level.”

He called the Kingdom “a key partner in migration for both Belgium and the European Union”.

Bodson also noted that much of the migration was internal to Africa, adding that Morocco, especially since its reintegration into the African Union, played an important role in the migration policy in the continent.

The Belgian diplomat’s comments came on the sidelines of the meeting of senior officials held as a prelude to the 5th Euro-African Ministerial Conference on Migration and Development.

The first Euro-African Ministerial Conference on Migration and Development was held in 2006 in Rabat, while the next three editions were held respectively in Paris (2008), Dakar (2011) and Rome (2014).

