Morocco arrests new IS suspect

Rabat, March 31 (IANS/MAP) Moroccan authorities have arrested a new Islamic State (IS) suspect with links to a terror cell that was busted earlier this week, Morocco’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry announced the dismantling of a terror cell made up of eight people with suspected links to IS operating in the northern city of Tangier and central city of Oued Zem.

Initial investigations into the busted terrorist cell led to the arrest of a man suspected of involvement in this cell’s terrorist plans in Oued Zem, the statement said on Friday.

“The suspect, who gained skills in manufacturing explosive charges and belts, was about to receive from his accomplices the necessary funding to purchase the raw materials used for making these explosive devices,” the Ministry said.

The cell was plotting to carry out a series of terrorist attacks against sensitive sites in the north African kingdom.

Since 2015, Moroccan security services have busted over 50 terrorist cells, more than 40 of which were linked to the IS, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

–IANS/MAP

