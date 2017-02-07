Morocco has 41.5 million mobile users

Rabat, Feb 7 (IANS/MAP) The number of mobile subscribers in Morocco reached 41.5 million at the end of 2016, an increase of 3.6 per cent over 2015, according to the country’s national telecom regulator ANRT.

The penetration rate reached 122.6 per cent, the Rabat-based agency said in a report, adding that growth in post-paid customers increased by 11.8 per cent to reach 2.98 million subscribers.

The number of pre-paid subscribers reached 38.53 million. The landline users declined by 6.8 year-over-year to stand at 2.07 million users with a penetration rate of 6.12 per cent.

–IANS

