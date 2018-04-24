Morocco hosts international fair to boost agricultural cooperation

Rabat, April 24 (IANS/MAP) Morocco’s annual International Agriculture Fair kicked off on Tuesday in the northern city of Meknes with the participation of nearly 70 countries.

Held under the theme “Logistics and Agricultural Markets,” the 13th edition of the fair covered an area of 181,000 square metres.

With the participation of some 1,400 exhibitors, the fair was expected to attract over 850,000 visitors. The Netherlands was the guest of honour of 2018 fair that will run til Sunday.

Since its inception in 2016, the fair in Morocco has been an opportunity to showcase agricultural products, promote transfer of latest agricultural technologies and boost agricultural cooperation among countries, especially Mediterranean and African countries.

In 2017, the fair attracted nearly 1 million visitors and witnessed the signing of 22 agreements.

–IANS/MAP

