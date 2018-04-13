Morocco hosts military drills joined by 15 countries

Rabat, April 18 (IANS) The Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR), together with armed forces from 15 countries, started military drills in southern part of the country, the army said on Tuesday.

The military exercises are part of the mission of the US Africa Command, AFRICOM, which organises the African Lion military exercises in Morocco annually with the participation of partner countries, Xinhua reported.

The 15th edition of African Lion exercise brings together military units and observers from Germany, Canada, Spain, France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, Tunisia, in addition to the US and Morocco, according to an official statement.

The drills run until April 29 in six Moroccan cities under the leadership and operational control of the Moroccan army, the statement noted.

The exercise includes ground, air and airborne training and tactical simulation and training in command activities and in operations against violent extremist organisations.

Furthermore, as part of civil-military activities parallel to the exercise, medical-dental services will be provided to local populations in the southern province of Tiznit by medical teams made up of doctors and nurses from FAR and the US Army.

–IANS

qd/