Morocco, India agree to strengthen anti-terror cooperation

Rabat, Nov 13 (IANS/MAP) India and Morocco signed on Monday an agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance to fight crimes and terrorism, the Moroccan official MAP news agency reported.

According to the report, the agreement was inked in New Delhi by Morocco’s Minister of Justice Mohamed Aujjar and Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The agreement aims to cement bilateral cooperation, enhance effectiveness and provide a broad legal framework for prevention, investigation and prosecution of crimes as well as in tracing, restraint and confiscation of funds meant to finance terrorist acts, the same source said.

–IANS/MAP

ahm/