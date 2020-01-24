Morocco, Portugal to diversify strategic partnership

Rabat, Jan 30 (IANS) Morocco and Portugal vowed in Rabat to diversify their strategic partnership and boost cooperation in different levels.

The two countries are eager to develop their relations into a multidimensional and diversified strategic partnership, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita told the press following a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Our economic relations have witnessed, over the past years, a good development. Morocco is Portugal’s second trading partner in Africa and the first partner in the Maghreb region,” Bourita added.

For his part, Silva said Morocco is a strategic partner, and Portugal will work to bolster the relations between Morocco and the EU.

He added that the launch of studies of the project of electric interconnection between the two countries will open up new opportunities for the trading of energy assets between Portugal and Morocco which have ambitious objectives in terms of renewable energies.

He also praised the important role that Morocco plays in preserving stability in the Mediterranean, the Maghreb and Africa, noting that these regions present “strategic and geopolitical” challenges for both Portugal and the European Union.

