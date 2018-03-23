Morocco seized 33.7 tonnes of cannabis in 2017

Rabat, March 28 (IANS/MAP) A total of 33.7 tonnes of cannabis were seized at the country’s various border crossings in 2017, Moroccan customs services revealed in their annual statistics on Wednesday.

While the customs services did not mention the direction of the banned substance, it was highly likely that it originated from Morocco and that it was set to be smuggled to foreign destinations.

The amount added to some 60.17 tonnes of cannabis seized by the North African kingdom’s police in 2017.

According to the UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime, Morocco is the world’s largest cannabis resin harvester. Customs services also said that they have seized over 140,000 psychotropic tablets and nearly 3 million smuggled cigarettes.

–IANS/MAP

soni/bg