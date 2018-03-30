Morocco seizes record amount of psychotropic drug

Rabat, April 4 (IANS/MAP) The Moroccan police have seized a record of 241,319 ecstasy pills at the northern Tangier-Med port.

Coming from Europe, the illicit substance was found in a vehicle bound to Morocco on Tuesday, the police said. Two people were arrested.

“This operation was part of sustained efforts by the security services to fight against international criminal networks operating in psychotropic drug trafficking,” the police said.

–IANS/MAP

soni/mr