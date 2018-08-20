Morocco showcases culture at Beijing book fair

Beijing, Aug 24 (IANS) Morocco is exhibiting 800 different kinds of books and holding events to showcase African culture at the ongoing 25th Beijing International Book Fair here.

Morocco is the guest of honour at the event. Members of the Moroccan delegation, including officials from the national library and state tourism office, as well as some outstanding writers are attending the event.

Moroccan writer Fathallah Oualalou, once the mayor of its capital city, brought his book — “China and us: Responding to the second overtaking” to the fair. He won the Special Book Award, MAP news agency reported.

Oualalou was among 15 foreign authors, translators and publishers who were recognized earlier this week for introducing Chinese culture to the world at a reception here in the presence of Morocco’s Ambassador to China, Aziz Mekouar.

The book, published by the Arab Cultural Centre in Casablanca, analyzes the miracle accomplished by China, which succeeded in rising from a developing country to an emerging economy, and then became a global economic powerhouse.

“Morocco and China have maintained a sound relationship. Strengthening cultural exchanges between the two will help China communicate with the Arab world and Africa,” said Moroccan Minister of Culture and Communication Mohamed Laaraj.

To attract Chinese audiences, cultural exchanges were held during the five-day book fair which ends on Sunday, including lectures on Morocco-China relations under the Belt and Road Initiative, Moroccan culture and literature, among others.

–IANS

soni/bg