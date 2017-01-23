Morocco to set up field hospital in South Sudan

Rabat (Morocco), Jan 23 (IANS) The Kingdom of Morocco on Friday announced to establish a multi-specialty field hospital in Juba, the capital of the conflict-ridden east-central African nation, South Sudan.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI, who will be visiting the Republic of South Sudan, gave his instruction as part of a humanitarian mission for the people, an official statement said.

“This field hospital has a capacity of 30 beds that can be extended to 60. It comprises 20 specialist doctors, 18 nurses and will provide medical services in various specialties including pediatrics, internal medicine, surgery, cardiology, traumatology, dentistry, ophthalmology and ENT medicine,” said an official statement.

According to a United Nations report, South Sudan is facing Africa’s largest displacement crisis as conflict between government and opposition forces entered fourth year in 2017. The report adds that South Sudan is one of the most logistically challenging countries in the world.

Morocco’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan held a meeting in Juba with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Alor, in this regard.

The Moroccan ministry statement added that the hospital will also have a medical laboratory and a pharmacy.

“This action is part of the pan-African humanitarian tradition of the Kingdom. It is also part of the active solidarity of Morocco with the brotherly people of the Republic of South Sudan,” a statement said.

The UN refugee agency has said that over 6.1 million South Sudanese need urgent humanitarian assistance as disease and escalation of violence among other reasons have triggered food insecurity.

–IANS

kd/rn