Morocco’s top opposition party elects new chief

Rabat, May 28 (IANS/MAP) Morocco’s largest opposition party Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) has elected its new leader.

Hakim Benchamach, also the Speaker of the House of Advisors, the higher chamber of the Moroccan Parliament, was elected as PAM’s new Secretary General at the end of a session in Sale city on Sunday.

He won 439 votes in the party’s national council, against 39 and 35 votes for his competitors Mohamed Soulouh and Hadi El Hiba respectively.

PAM’s previous Secretary General Ilyas El Omari resigned in 2017 amid troubles since its defeat in the parliamentary election by the ruling Islamist Justice and Development Party in October 2016.

