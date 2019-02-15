Mortal remains of two TN CRPF troopers arrive

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) The mortal remains of the two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers – G. Subramanian and C. Sivachandran – killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The two security personnel died in the terror attack on Thursday.

The mortal remains of Subramanian arrived in Madurai and that of Sivachandran in Tiruchirappalli.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid her last respects to Sivachandran at the Tiruchirappalli airport.

On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan paid his last respects to Subramanian and laid a wreath at Madurai airport.

–IANS

