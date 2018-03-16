Mortar attack on popular market kills 35 in Syria’s Damascus

Damascus, March 21 (IANS) At least 35 people were killed in a rocket attack on a crowded marketplace in the Syrian capital Damascus, media reported on Tuesday.

The rocket hit the Kashkoul marketplace located in east of Damascus, leaving several others wounded, Xinhua news agency reported.

This was one of the few other attacks in which four people were killed by mortar shells in separate parts of the capital city.

The attacks come at a time when the Syrian army is advancing in the depth of the rebel bastions in Eastern Ghouta in the countryside of Damascus.

The state TV on Tuesday said the Syrian forces reached the farmlands of the Ayn Tarma area, a key bastion of the Failaq al-Rahman rebels responsible for most of the mortar and rocket attacks on the capital.

The Syrian army has already taken control over 80 per cent of Eastern Ghouta.

