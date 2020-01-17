MoS Home to review development on 3-day J&K visit

New Delhi, 22 Jan (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy will be launching various developmental works during his 3-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister left for Srinagar on Wednesday morning, his first visit to the union territory, after assuming office.

During the trip, Reddy will be visiting Srinagar and other rural areas of the Kashmir Valley.

He will also be reviewing various developmental works in the areas of visit and will also review several centrally sponsored schemes.

–IANS

