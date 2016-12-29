Moscow criticizes Charlie Hebdo over cartoons of plane crash

Moscow, Dec 30 (IANS) Moscow criticized the cartoons published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo mocking the victims of the Russian military plane which crashed on Sunday with 92 passengers and crew on board.

Russian Deputy Speaker of the Duma Irina Yarovaya said the cartoons violate the law and are against human morals, Efe news agency reported.

“This is extremism that has nothing to do with journalism and creativity,” Yarovaya added.

Russian Defence Ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov slammed the cartoons saying “If such, I dare say, ‘artistry’ is the real manifestation of ‘Western values’, then those who hold and support them are doomed.”

The crashed plane had Russian personnel, nine journalists and 64 members of the Alexandrov military choir, who were on their way to Syria to celebrate the New Year at Hmeimim airbase, where Russia has deployed its warplanes.

–IANS

vgu/